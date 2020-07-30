On July 22, 2020, Maryann Rittenour (Kazmerski) 69, loving wife of 50 years to Jack R. Rittenour Sr., mother of Jack R. Rittenour Jr. and Daniel J. Rittenour, daughter of the late Daniel and Victoria Kazmerski, sister of Daniel Kazmerski Jr., Rose Siford, Linda Fleig, Patricia Lijewski and husband Terrance, Vicky Kazmerski and the late Raymond Kazmerski. A Graveside service with family will be on Saturday at 10:00 AM at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery Germanhill Road Dundalk. Deacon Herman Wilkins will officiate. Arrangements and Services handled by the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME of DUNDALK 7110 Sollers Point Road. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to be made to the Maryland SPCA @ https://support.mdspca.org/give/255333/#!/donation/checkout