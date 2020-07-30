1/
Maryann Rittenour
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maryann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 22, 2020, Maryann Rittenour (Kazmerski) 69, loving wife of 50 years to Jack R. Rittenour Sr., mother of Jack R. Rittenour Jr. and Daniel J. Rittenour, daughter of the late Daniel and Victoria Kazmerski, sister of Daniel Kazmerski Jr., Rose Siford, Linda Fleig, Patricia Lijewski and husband Terrance, Vicky Kazmerski and the late Raymond Kazmerski. A Graveside service with family will be on Saturday at 10:00 AM at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery Germanhill Road Dundalk. Deacon Herman Wilkins will officiate. Arrangements and Services handled by the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME of DUNDALK 7110 Sollers Point Road. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to be made to the Maryland SPCA @ https://support.mdspca.org/give/255333/#!/donation/checkout

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved