Maxine Jones
1926 - 2020
On May 23, 2020, Maxine V. Jones, loving mother of four children, passed away at the age of 94. Maxine was born in April 1926 in Rainelle, WV. She loved to craft, cook and travel with her family. She was a long time Sunday School teacher and was a member of various churches in West Virginia. She also was a member of Edgemere Baptist and Dundalk First Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband Dewitt and sons Daniel and Roger Jones. She is survived by her son William Joe Jones; daughter Vicky Slayton; daughter-in-laws Kristine and Sandra; and son-in-law Richard. She loved all of her eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jun. 1, 2020.
