On November 9, 2019 Michael Andrew Calvert passed away. Father of Emily M. Calvert and her husband Vincent Winter, and Mary Catherine Calvert; former husband and friend of Mary Ellen Calvert; son of Andrew and Barbara Calvert; brother of Steven M. Calvert and his wife Sheila, Donna M. Dolinar and her husband Paul; soon to be grandfather of Wyatt Michael Winter. He's also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A funeral service will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Friday November 15, 2019 at 8 PM. Friends may visit on Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to BARCS Animal Rescue and Care Shelter. The Calvert family would like to invite all attendees to a reception at Squires Restaurant at 4:30 PM on Friday.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Nov. 14, 2019