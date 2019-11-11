Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Calvert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Andrew Calvert


1962 - 2019
Send Flowers
Michael Andrew Calvert Obituary
On November 9, 2019 Michael Andrew Calvert passed away. Father of Emily M. Calvert and her husband Vincent Winter, and Mary Catherine Calvert; former husband and friend of Mary Ellen Calvert; son of Andrew and Barbara Calvert; brother of Steven M. Calvert and his wife Sheila, Donna M. Dolinar and her husband Paul; soon to be grandfather of Wyatt Michael Winter. He's also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A funeral service will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Friday November 15, 2019 at 8 PM. Friends may visit on Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to BARCS Animal Rescue and Care Shelter. The Calvert family would like to invite all attendees to a reception at Squires Restaurant at 4:30 PM on Friday.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -