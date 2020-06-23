On June 10, 2020, Michael Anthony Ahmer, "Mike", passed away at the Johns Hopkins Hospital Bayview. Born November 28, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the son the late Thomas Ahmer and Margaret Ahmer (McCrory). Mike is loved and survived by his brother Tommy Ahmer and wife Bonnie, Joe Ahmer and wife Jody and his sister Carla Jarrell. He is additionally survived by his cherished nieces and nephews, five great nephews and one great niece. Mike was preceded in death by his sister Shelly Jarrell in 1990 and his brother in law Bill Jarrell in 2019. Mike worked at the family owned business, Ahmers' Garage on North Point Boulevard for over 29 years. He was also an avid sports enthusiast. Mike will be deeply missed by all that knew him. Arrangements were handled by the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME of DUNDALK. A celebration of life for Mike will be shared at a later date.



