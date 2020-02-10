Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael McCone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Cory "Cory" McCone


1978 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Cory "Cory" McCone Obituary
Michael Cory McCone passed away January 30, 2020 at the age of 41. He was born April 2, 1978 in Baltimore and attended Kenwood High School, Dundalk.

Known by many as Cory, he enjoyed being with family and friends, fishing, camping, crabbing and hunting.

Cory is survived by his father, Michael F. McCone and stepmother Carmen McCone. He was predeceased by his mother, Joann Julian and grandmother, Lily A. Jones.

He is also survived by his children, Nicholas, Sierra, Kyle and Katelynn McCone; sisters Tammy McCone and Crystal (Charles) Zuby; brother, Alan McCone; step-sisters Denise Cook and Dana Knick; aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends; and special friend Tiffany Baker. He will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him.

A small church service will be held February 16, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at St George's and St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 2900 Dunleer Road, Dundalk, Maryland and will be followed by a celebration memorial of his life.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -