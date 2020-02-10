|
|
Michael Cory McCone passed away January 30, 2020 at the age of 41. He was born April 2, 1978 in Baltimore and attended Kenwood High School, Dundalk.
Known by many as Cory, he enjoyed being with family and friends, fishing, camping, crabbing and hunting.
Cory is survived by his father, Michael F. McCone and stepmother Carmen McCone. He was predeceased by his mother, Joann Julian and grandmother, Lily A. Jones.
He is also survived by his children, Nicholas, Sierra, Kyle and Katelynn McCone; sisters Tammy McCone and Crystal (Charles) Zuby; brother, Alan McCone; step-sisters Denise Cook and Dana Knick; aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends; and special friend Tiffany Baker. He will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him.
A small church service will be held February 16, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at St George's and St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 2900 Dunleer Road, Dundalk, Maryland and will be followed by a celebration memorial of his life.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 13, 2020