Michael Huncher Jr.
Michael Robert Huncher Junior went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at age of 73, after a long battle with COPD Michael died peacefully at home with his family by his side. Michael was a retired veteran from the US Army and served during the Vietnam war. Michael loved playing the MD State Lottery and was an avid coin collector. Michael was born in 1946 to beloved parents Michael and Florence Huncher, he was the only son (third born) and survived by 5 siblings Maryann, Joanna, Diane, Bettyann, and Carolann. In 1970 married the late Betsy Almond and fathered two daughters Jennifer, and Rose. In 1986 married Betty Clift and fathered one daughter Michelle, and three step children Dawn, Tina, and Sam. Michael has seven grandkids Karley, Kensley, Kalley, Kennedy, Amber, Madison, Shayla, ten step grandkids and one great granddaughter.



Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jul. 24, 2020.
