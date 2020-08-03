1/1
Michael Paul Janicki
1954 - 2020
Michael P. Janicki, age 66, ended his battle with prostate cancer at his home in Dundalk Maryland on August 1, 2020. Mike was a diesel mechanic for 41 years. Mike enjoyed fishing, boating, fried chicken, creative projects and helping others. He is survived by his wife Jackie Janicki. Daughter Lisa horn and her husband shane Horn. Pop of Maggie May Hornicki and Khiri, Sarai and Naiyana Ford. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the internal center for spinal cord injury at Kennedy Krieger Institute. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Dundalk Eagle on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
