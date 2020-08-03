Michael P. Janicki, age 66, ended his battle with prostate cancer at his home in Dundalk Maryland on August 1, 2020. Mike was a diesel mechanic for 41 years. Mike enjoyed fishing, boating, fried chicken, creative projects and helping others. He is survived by his wife Jackie Janicki. Daughter Lisa horn and her husband shane Horn. Pop of Maggie May Hornicki and Khiri, Sarai and Naiyana Ford. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the internal center for spinal cord injury at Kennedy Krieger Institute. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



