Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Sansone Jr.


1934 - 2020
Michael Sansone Jr. Obituary
Michael Sansone, Jr., a resident of Glen Burnie, MD, died on January 31, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Sansone was born on March 4, 1934 to the late Michael Sr. and Mary Sansone. He served honorably in the United States Navy. Michael then worked for the Baltimore City Police Department for 5 years before eventually taking a job as a longshoreman. He most recently worked for the Maryland Special Court of Appeals.

Outside of work, Mr. Sansone was a 37 year member of Granite Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and reading his Bible.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Sansone is preceded in death by his son, Michael Sansone. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Naoma Sansone; 6 children; and his brother and sister-in-law, 8 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Services were held at Stallings Funeral Home earlier in the week. Interment at Meadowridge Memorial Park.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 6, 2020
