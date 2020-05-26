Mildred L. (Johnson) Reynolds
1952 - 2020
On May 23, 2020 Mildred L. "Millie" Reynolds (nee Johnson) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late William F. Reynolds; devoted companion of Robert Kline; loving mother of Robin Reynolds, and Lawrence Doerer and his wife Tina; cherished grandmother of William C. Reynolds, Logan Doerer, and Thomas Doerer; best friend of Patricia Pence; loving sister-in-law of the late Barbara McKee; beloved daughter of the late Doris Johnson and Robert Johnson, Sr.; dear sister of Dorothy Hunt, Marie Greaver and her husband Bill, Debra Gentry, Robert Johnson, Jr., and the late Calvin Johnson.

Services and interment will be private. Those who wish may make memorial contributions in Millie's name to BARCS, 2940 Giles Rd. Baltimore, MD 21225.

Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 26, 2020.
