Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Rose of Lima Church
950 W Market St
York, PA 17401
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
950 W. Market St.
York, MD
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
950 W. Market St.
York, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton Blair Smith


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Milton Blair Smith Obituary
York, PA - Milton Blair Smith, 67, passed away Monday morning, April 8, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He was the husband of Theresa A. (Weber) Smith.
Born in Baltimore, MD, on Feb. 1, 1952, Blair was the son of the late Milton S. and Margaret L. (Bateman) Smith. Although he lived in York for over 35 years, Blair was still an avid Baltimore sports fan and loved cheering on the Ravens and Orioles.
He retired from ILS in Glen Rock in 2017 where he was Technical Writer and became a mentor to others in the office.
In addition to his wife of over 46 years, Mr. Smith is survived by two daughters: Jennifer Erin Wolfe and her husband Ed, of West Chester; Ami Walker and her husband Barry, of Middletown; four grandchildren: Leah, Sean, Brenna, Landan; one sister, Sherrie Karavas and her husband Tony, of Edgemere, MD; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Prayer Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 950 W. Market St., York, with the Rev. Daniel Richards officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., York, are entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 924 N. Colonial Ave., York, PA 17403.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.