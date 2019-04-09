York, PA - Milton Blair Smith, 67, passed away Monday morning, April 8, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He was the husband of Theresa A. (Weber) Smith.

Born in Baltimore, MD, on Feb. 1, 1952, Blair was the son of the late Milton S. and Margaret L. (Bateman) Smith. Although he lived in York for over 35 years, Blair was still an avid Baltimore sports fan and loved cheering on the Ravens and Orioles.

He retired from ILS in Glen Rock in 2017 where he was Technical Writer and became a mentor to others in the office.

In addition to his wife of over 46 years, Mr. Smith is survived by two daughters: Jennifer Erin Wolfe and her husband Ed, of West Chester; Ami Walker and her husband Barry, of Middletown; four grandchildren: Leah, Sean, Brenna, Landan; one sister, Sherrie Karavas and her husband Tony, of Edgemere, MD; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Prayer Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 950 W. Market St., York, with the Rev. Daniel Richards officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery.

The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., York, are entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 924 N. Colonial Ave., York, PA 17403. Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary