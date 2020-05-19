Minnie Louise DiPasquale
On Friday, March 20, 2020, Minnie Louise DiPasquale died peacefully in her sleep at the Loving Care Assisted Living facility in Baltimore, MD. She was 86 years old. The cause of death was complications from dementia.

Minnie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Leo DiPasquale and her two daughters: Karen DiPasquale and Annette DiPasquale. She was predeceased by eight of her siblings and by her son-in-law, James A. Hunt; and she is survived by her sisters: Angie Falbo and Liz Salyan, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Minnie will always be remembered for her fabulous cooking, her feistiness, her funny stories, and her ability to make everyone feel welcome.

Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 19, 2020.
