On May 26, 2019, Nancy Edith Reist (nee Long), wife of the late Harry Reist, Loving mother of Shirley Cooper, Brenda Cooper, Kathy Cooper, Roger Cooper, Carol Cooper; Cherished grandmother to Michael and Jennifer Cooper; Dear sister to Roberta McGainey.
The family will receive visitors at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME OF DUNDALK, 7110 Sollers Point Road on Friday, May 31, from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1 at 10 a.m. from the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be shared at: www.connellyfuneralhomeofdundalk.com
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 30, 2019