Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
Nancy Edith Reist Obituary
On May 26, 2019, Nancy Edith Reist (nee Long), wife of the late Harry Reist, Loving mother of Shirley Cooper, Brenda Cooper, Kathy Cooper, Roger Cooper, Carol Cooper; Cherished grandmother to Michael and Jennifer Cooper; Dear sister to Roberta McGainey.
The family will receive visitors at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME OF DUNDALK, 7110 Sollers Point Road on Friday, May 31, from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1 at 10 a.m. from the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be shared at: www.connellyfuneralhomeofdundalk.com
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 30, 2019
