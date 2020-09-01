1/1
Naoma H. "Bunny" Baker
Naoma H. Baker, known as Bunny to family and friends, departed life on July 11, 2020. She was 81 years old. Born in Baltimore on February 28, 1939. Graduated from Stemmers Run Junior High in 1955.

She leaves behind her husband, Adam, of 64 years; children, Diane, Richard, Deborah, and James; grandchildren Kelly Robertson and Monica Baker. Her oldest son David passed away in 2001. She will be missed especially by the kids who enjoyed her famous Miss Bunny's Fried Chicken.

Published in Dundalk Eagle on Sep. 1, 2020.
