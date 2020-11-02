Longtime Edgemere resident Frank Saunders died suddenly of Liver Cancer on Oct. 27. He was 91. Born in Rocky Mount, NC to Omeria F. Saunders, Sr. and Mary F. Saunders, both of whom predeceased him. He graduated from University of Baltimore. He served as Sergeant in the United States Air Force. He was employed as Mechanical Maintenance Supervisor at Bethlehem Steel for 30 years. A member of the Edgemere Senior Center for many years, he enjoyed playing billiards, shuffle board and pinochle. He is predeceased by his sisters Rose Armstrong and Edith Nobles. He is survived by his sisters Judy Wiggs, Sterling Savage, Lee Page and his brother Raymond Saunders. In 1947, he married Doris McCaskill, to whom he remained an adoring and devoted husband for more than 59 years, until her passing in 2006. He is survived by 4 children, Stephen Saunders, Patricia Gephardt, Paula Darchicourt and Michael Saunders, 6 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A private interment will be held at Belair Memorial Gardens. No flowers or contributions made please.



