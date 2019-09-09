|
Pamela Jean Danlag, age 55, of Abingdon, MD passed away with family at her side on September 6, 2019 at her home. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Billie (McComas) Brittain. She was most passionate about her family, they meant everything to her. She owned her own business - "Tease Fitness and Apparel" and spent the last twenty years as a mortgage loan officer. An avid DIYer, she was most often found working on her home.
Mrs. Danlag is survived by her husband, David Danlag; daughters, Candice N. (Michael) LaFleur of White Marsh and Sarah N. Danlag of Middle River; sons, David S. (Brandi) Danlag of Edgewood and Christopher A. Danlag of Baltimore; brother, Carl H. (Sharon) Winebrenner of Dundalk; and grandchildren, Reagan Danlag and Jacob Danlag.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm and Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11 am.
Contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 or Cancer Treatment Centers of America.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019