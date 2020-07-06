On July 1, 2020, Patricia Ann Colandro, Beloved wife of the late Dominick Colandro, Loving mother of Michael Colandro and his wife Betty, Grace Hayes and her husband Jeffery, Joseph Colandro and his wife Stephanie, and the late Patrick Colandro and his wife Kathy, Dear grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Patricia is also survived by many loving friends and family. Visitation and services were arranged through Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk.



