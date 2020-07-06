1/1
Patricia Ann Colandro
1934 - 2020
On July 1, 2020, Patricia Ann Colandro, Beloved wife of the late Dominick Colandro, Loving mother of Michael Colandro and his wife Betty, Grace Hayes and her husband Jeffery, Joseph Colandro and his wife Stephanie, and the late Patrick Colandro and his wife Kathy, Dear grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Patricia is also survived by many loving friends and family. Visitation and services were arranged through Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk.

Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
