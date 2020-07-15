1/1
PATRICIA ANN "PAT" DUSZYNSKI
1941 - 2020
Patricia (Pat) Duszynski, 79, died on May 24, 2020. Pat is survived by her brothers, T. John Duszynski and Robert Duszynski and a sister, Poppy Jagielski and her husband Rick Jagielski. She is also survived by 8 nieces/nephews, 11 great nieces/nephews and 1 great, great niece.

Pat is predeceased by her parents, Helen Ann (nee Kotowski) and Theordore R Duszynski and her step-mom, Dorothy Duszynski.

Pat worked at Bethlehem Steel for 43 years and was a supervisor in the cold steel mill when she retired. She was a cat rescuer, finding homes for many abandoned kittens and injured cats from Beth Steel. She enjoyed traveling and visited Europe on several occasions.

A funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, July 31st at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church on Youngstown Avenue. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery on German Hill Road. www.KFHPA.com

Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
