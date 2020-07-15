Patricia (Pat) Duszynski, 79, died on May 24, 2020. Pat is survived by her brothers, T. John Duszynski and Robert Duszynski and a sister, Poppy Jagielski and her husband Rick Jagielski. She is also survived by 8 nieces/nephews, 11 great nieces/nephews and 1 great, great niece.
Pat is predeceased by her parents, Helen Ann (nee Kotowski) and Theordore R Duszynski and her step-mom, Dorothy Duszynski.
Pat worked at Bethlehem Steel for 43 years and was a supervisor in the cold steel mill when she retired. She was a cat rescuer, finding homes for many abandoned kittens and injured cats from Beth Steel. She enjoyed traveling and visited Europe on several occasions.
A funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, July 31st at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church on Youngstown Avenue. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery on German Hill Road. www.KFHPA.com