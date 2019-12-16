|
|
Patricia H. Newport age 77 of
Sparrows Point (Jones Creek) passed away on December 9, 2019 at home surrounded by family. She was the loving and beloved wife of Don C. Newport III for 60 years. She was a nurturing and loving mother to our first born, Don C. IV and Belinda Christine Henson, wife of Wayne Henson. Grandmother to Emily Reesey, Dalton and Dinah Newport. Great Grandmother to Liam Newport. She was a sister to Roseanne, Nancy and Toni Michele. She very much loved her cousin Joanne Duca, considering her a sister.
She was born in Coatsville, Pa. to Anthony and Mary (Babel) Zook. She had a very fine extended family in the area and loved them all very deeply.
Pat followed our children when they entered school volunteering as a classroom assistant. She loved children and was a natural at working with them. The teachers quickly saw those qualities and began asking her to substitute when needed. This continued for many years.
She enjoyed making ceramics and crocheting for several years and left behind beautiful examples of her work. Lately she enjoyed spending time with a group of ladies at Edgemere Senior Center crocheting.
A memorial service will be held at Edgemere VFW on Saturday December 21 from 3 to 7pm.
Don C. Newport III
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Dec. 19, 2019