Paul D. Freeswick, M.D., 60, passed away on May 5, 2020. Born in Passaic, NJ he resided in York, PA.







Beloved husband of Cheryl (Carr). Devoted stepfather of John Weber and Lauren McCann and her husband Robert. Loving grandfather of John and Nicholas Weber. Dear brother of Donna Legath and her husband John, David Freeswick and his wife Joyce, Barbara-Jean Freeswick, Deborah Beodeker and her husband David, Lisa Falco and her husband Danny, Christopher Freeswick and his wife Kristi. Beloved son of the late Donald and Alberta (Ruszel) Freeswick. Dear brother-in-law of Vicki and John Astarita. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nephews and a great-niece.



To celebrate Paul's life, a memorial service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store