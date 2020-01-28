|
On January 24, 2020, Paul E. DiDonato Sr., beloved husband of Leslie DiDonato (nee Noland); devoted father to Paul E. DiDonato Jr. of Virginia; cherished brother of John DiDonato and his wife Iris of Fallston, Carole Price and her husband John of Manchester, the late Bennie DiDonato of Pylesville, and the late Ann Coulbourne of Parkville. Paul is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Tuesday from 3-7 PM. A funeral service to celebrate Paul's life will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 6, 2020