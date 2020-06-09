Paul Lewis Fuller
1954 - 2020
Paul Lewis Fuller (66) of Westminster, MD passed away on June 2, 2020. Born January 19, 1954 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Chester Addison and Elizabeth Helen (Naill) Fuller.

Paul served his country honorably in the U.S. Coast Guard. He worked for many years as Facility Engineer at Maryland General Hospital. Paul enjoyed building models and Legos. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Surviving are his three sons: Gordon Fuller of Dundalk, MD, Stephen D. Fuller of Westminster, MD, Paul M. Fuller of Kingwood, Texas ; two nieces: and six grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday June 13, 2020. Please contact Stephen or Gordon if you would like to attend.

Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.



Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
410-239-8163
