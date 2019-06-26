Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis De Sales Church
1450 Abingdon Rd.
Abingdon, MD
View Map
Paul George Ward passed away peacefully at his home in Abingdon, at the age of 80, on June 3, 2019 after a struggle with cancer.
He is survived by Pamela Ward, his beloved wife of 58 years; children: Jeff Ward and wife Sharon; Lisa (Ward) Dennison and husband Ken. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Lauren, Andrew, Sarah, Luke, Anna, Logan and Mathew.
Paul loved camping, cruising, and spending time with his family. He particularly loved watching his grandchildren participate in sporting activities. He is also survived by two brothers: Thomas Ward and Ken Ward.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on July 1st at St. Francis De Sales Church, 1450 Abingdon Rd., Abingdon, MD 21009.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on June 27, 2019
