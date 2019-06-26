|
|
Paul George Ward passed away peacefully at his home in Abingdon, at the age of 80, on June 3, 2019 after a struggle with cancer.
He is survived by Pamela Ward, his beloved wife of 58 years; children: Jeff Ward and wife Sharon; Lisa (Ward) Dennison and husband Ken. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Lauren, Andrew, Sarah, Luke, Anna, Logan and Mathew.
Paul loved camping, cruising, and spending time with his family. He particularly loved watching his grandchildren participate in sporting activities. He is also survived by two brothers: Thomas Ward and Ken Ward.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on July 1st at St. Francis De Sales Church, 1450 Abingdon Rd., Abingdon, MD 21009.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on June 27, 2019