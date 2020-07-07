On July 5, 2020, Paul William Voigt died peacefully at home. He was born in Baltimore, MD. the son of the late Harry W. Voigt and the late Marjorie M. Voigt (nee Summers). Paul served in the United States Army from 1961 until 1963 and retired from Westinghouse as a truck driver. He enjoyed boating and belonged to the CCBC-Dundalk Senior Citizen Swim Team. Paul was also a strong animal lover and a supporter of the SPCA.
Paul was the beloved brother of Marie J. McDonald, Thomas Bond, Audrey Herold and the late Mary Bond and the late George Bond. Dear stepfather of Dina Lynch and Donna Dewitz. He is also survived by his best friend Beverly Matthews, grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family will appreciate memorial contributions to the SPCA 3300 Falls Road Baltimore, MD 21211
Funeral Services and interment are being arranged by the Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. For visitation and funeral service information please refer to the funeral home website www.RuckFuneralHomes.com