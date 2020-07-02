1/1
Paula Lynn Pusinsky
1967 - 2020
CELEBRATING

THE LIFE OF PAULA LYNN PUSINSKY

OCTOBER 10, 1967 - APRIL 5, 2020

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens

Edgemere Free Methodist Church

On April 5, 2020, Paula, loving mother and devoted partner passed away. Paula is survived by her son, Timothy and loving partner, Kevin. Paula was the eighth of nine children born to Paul and Frieda Pusinsky. Paula's siblings include Deborah, David, Donald, Stephen, Joseph, Theresa, Beverly and Paul, Jr.

Paula was known for her amazing dimples and beautiful smile that would light up a room.

No matter how she was feeling, she kept smiling and praying, knowing no matter what happens the Lord is with her.

Paula has a kind heart and always looked for the good in everyone . And, what a sense of humor she had...Oh, and that wonderful giggle of hers.

Paula loved her cats, her Dallas Cowboys, shopping on FB Marketplace and most of all - Timothy and her beloved Kevin.

Paula will be greatly missed by her loved ones and always remembered in their hearts.

A heartfelt thank you and appreciation for your support during our time of bereavement.



Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

