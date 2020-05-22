On Thursday, May 21, 2020, Phillip W. Dillon, beloved husband of Patricia M. Dillon; loving father of Kelly Jordan and her husband Mark, Lisa Sowa and her husband Walter; dear grandfather of Evan P. Sowa, Alexandra L. Jordan, Kelsey L. Sowa, and Hailey L. Jordan, brother of Edward Dillon, Doug Dillon and the late Dave, Sonny, and Jimmy Dillon, uncle of many nieces and nephews, also survived by many other loving family and friends.Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., on Tuesday from 10 A.M. - 12 P.M. A Funeral Service will take place at the Funeral Home Tuesday at 12 P.M. Interment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery to follow.