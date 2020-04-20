Home

1947 - 2020
Phyllis Frieze Obituary
Long time Dundalk resident Phyllis Frieze passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 following a decline in health after suffering a stroke in March. She would have celebrated her 73rd birthday on May 14th. A lifelong member of Dundalk United Methodist Church, Phyllis was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Kathleen Crusse; and husband, Glenn Frieze, Jr.

Beloved mother to Brent Frieze and his wife Jennifer; loving grandmother to Tyler and Kylie Frieze; sister to Robin Crusse; and aunt to Lori Faulkner and Brian Crusse. She was a friend to all that knew her. Phyllis will be laid to rest at Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 23, 2020
