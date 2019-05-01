On Saturday, April 27, 2019, Richard "Doc" Hampshire, long time resident of Dundalk, passed away from a long illness at home.

Richard was married to Katherine Hampshire and the beloved father of Jeffery and his partner Michelle and grandfather of Jeffery Hampshire. He was the stepfather of John Frado Jr. and his wife Kristina; Stacey Merkley and Robert; Tammy Frado and her partner Jeremy; step-grandfather of Zach, Ian, Miranda, Cole, Molly, Grant and Mikey.

Richard was born in Baltimore and moved to Dundalk at a young age. He worked at Bethlehem Steel for 28 years, EDS for five years and the postal service for five years. He also worked as a school bus driver for Baltimore County for 14 years until 2018 which was his favorite job because of his love for the children. Richard was a member of the Athletic, Trial and Dizzy Clubs and the Maryland Slow-pitch Softball Association.

Richard was the kind of man who was loved by everyone and his sense of humor was one of a kind. Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 2, 2019