Richard Nuce

Richard Nuce Obituary
On September 21, 2019, Richard D. Nuce; beloved husband of Dorothy C. Nuce (nee Appel), Devoted father of Patricia A. Copeland and James D. Nuce. Cherished grandfather of Edward Snyder, Andrew Snyder, Kaitlyn Nuce, and Adam Nuce. Loving great grandfather of Madilyn Snyder. Loving son of the late Herbert Nuce and the late Loretta Blosser Nuce. Dear brother of William Nuce, Jo-Ann Strausner, Linda Nuce and the late James Nuce. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends at the family-owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Saturday from 3-5 p.m and 7-8 p.m. A Funeral Service celebrating Richards life will begin at 8 p.m. Interment will be private. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be directed to the or to St. Stephen Lutheran Church 2140 W. State Road 434 Longwood, Florida 32779
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Oct. 3, 2019
