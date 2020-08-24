1/1
Richard Wayne Lantieri
1957 - 2020
Richard Wayne Lantieri passed from this life on August 21, 2020. He was a devoted father to Richard Wayne Lantieri Jr. Ex-Husband to Rhonda Lantieri. Son to Dorothy Thomas and the late Charles Richard Lantieri. Brother to Deborah Downes. Uncle to Micheal Downes and his fiancee Kathryn Marston, Lori Downes and her wife Kelly and Shawn Downes and his wife Valerie. Godfather to Tyler Downes and the late Shawn Downes Jr. The family will receive friends at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7110 Sollers Point Rd. on Monday 3-7 pm and Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A funeral service for Wayne will be held on Wednesday 10 am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery.

Published in Dundalk Eagle on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
