Rita Burkett (80) passed away February 23, 2020 due to cancer at her home under care of Gilchrist hospice. A Dundalk resident of 56 years she was a member of Dundalk American Legion Auxiliary and The Dundalk Moose. She enjoyed playing women's softball, bingo, bowling, flea markets, yard sales and loved touring all 48 states and Atlantic Provinces of Canada by automobile with her husband, Bernard, of 56 years. Born in Cumbrerland MD., survived by husband Bernard, son Steven and daughter-in-law Peggy of Millsboro Delaware. Daughter Tawnya and son- in -law Jim Dennis of Salisbury, grandson James B. Dennis of Salisbury sister-in laws Virginia Jones and Barbara Burkett, and longtime friend of 54 years Sharen Kotrosa. Funeral arrangements and viewing were handled by Dud-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Mar. 12, 2020