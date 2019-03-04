|
|
Rita R. Sheppard (nÃ©e Wojnowski), 81, passed away, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Born on August 9, 1937, to Joseph and Helen Wojnowski, sister of the late Timothy Wojnowski, Rita was a lifelong Baltimore resident, initially working at Western Electric and then in the healthcare field before serving as a Baltimore County crossing guard during her semi-retired years. Her joys were bingo, her faith, and her family.
She is survived by three children: Colleen Vittek, Jerry "Chip" Sheppard, Lisa Pisani and husband Steven; and two grandchildren: Brett Sheppard and Jason Reichlyn.
Funeral services were held at Holy Rosary Church on Saturday, February 23.
Arrangements were handled by Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Mar. 7, 2019