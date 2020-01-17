|
On January 16, 2020, Robert E. Kelly Jr., beloved husband of Joann Kelly; devoted father to Bobby Bell, Dawn Taylor, Rob McEvoy, and Brenda Halford; cherished grandfather of Lindsay Ewell, Courtney Taylor, Greg Halford, Connor McEvoy, Allie Halford, and Lizzy McEvoy. Robert was a member of the Chosen Sons for 42 years and will be missed by many loving friends and family. Arrangements were made through Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk. Donations in Robert's memory may be made to the .
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jan. 23, 2020