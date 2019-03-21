Robert "Bob" F. Altvater Jr., 91, a long-time resident of Edgemere, MD, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019 with his family in North Canton, OH.

He was born on August 15, 1927 to Catherine and Robert Altvater Sr. of Baltimore, MD. He grew up in Edgemere and graduated from Sparrows Point High School in 1944. He retired from Bethlehem Steel after 41 years of dedicated service. He was a lifetime member of Hughes Memorial Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder for many, many years before moving to Ohio to be close to his son and family.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife, Margaret C. Altvater, of 72 years; his son, Robert F. Altvater III (Andrea); his granddaughters: Erin Turnbo (Joe), Paige Robinson (Jared); his two great grandsons: Sawyer and Waylon Turnbo; and his four nieces: Carol Gallion, Cathy O'Brien, Jan McMillen and Terry Tracey.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Bob to the .