Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Altvater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert F. "Bob" Altvater Jr.


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert F. "Bob" Altvater Jr. Obituary
Robert "Bob" F. Altvater Jr., 91, a long-time resident of Edgemere, MD, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019 with his family in North Canton, OH.
He was born on August 15, 1927 to Catherine and Robert Altvater Sr. of Baltimore, MD. He grew up in Edgemere and graduated from Sparrows Point High School in 1944. He retired from Bethlehem Steel after 41 years of dedicated service. He was a lifetime member of Hughes Memorial Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder for many, many years before moving to Ohio to be close to his son and family.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife, Margaret C. Altvater, of 72 years; his son, Robert F. Altvater III (Andrea); his granddaughters: Erin Turnbo (Joe), Paige Robinson (Jared); his two great grandsons: Sawyer and Waylon Turnbo; and his four nieces: Carol Gallion, Cathy O'Brien, Jan McMillen and Terry Tracey.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Bob to the .
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.