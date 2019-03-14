Robert J. Heisler Jr. passed away suddenly on February 24, 2019, at age 70. Born in Baltimore, Robert was the son of Agnes M. (Kelly) and Robert J. Heisler Sr. He resided in Norristown with his beloved wife of 10 years, Joanne (Pajkuric) Heisler.

Robert was the loving brother of Joseph Heisler (Lois), John Heisler (Bonnie), Maryanne Siegert (Michael), Agnes Heisler, Elizabeth Heisler, David Heisler (Laurie) and the late Kelly Heisler. He was the step-father of Julia Centrella (Adam Levandoski), Edward Centrella, and grandfather of Caroline and Eliza Levandoski. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Robert attended Towson University and received a Bachelor's Degree in Business and Economics. He was a Claims Authorizer for the Social Security Administration in both Baltimore and Philadelphia. Robert served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in Vietnam and in the U.S. Army Reserves over the course of 22 years, achieving the rank of Captain. He was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church, Norristown; National Association of Retired Federal Employees; and the Delaware-Lehigh Amateur Radio Club.

Robert's Memorial Service was held at All Saints Episcopal Church, Norristown, on Saturday, March 9th. The graveside service and inurnment will be on Saturday, March 23, 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery in Dundalk, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church at the above address or to Joshua L. Siegert Memorial Fund, Scholarship for Future Educators, St. Mary's College of Maryland, 18952 E. Fisher Rd., St. Mary's City, MD 20686-3001. Check should be made payable to St. Mary's College of MD Foundation, with Josh Siegert Memorial Fund on the memo line. Josh is Bob's nephew lost to us too soon. To share a thought or memory of Robert, please visit www.lifecelebration.com.

