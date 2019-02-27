Robert J. Parker Sr. "Cowboy Bob", was born March 4, 1940, passed away unexpectedly on February 13, 2019, two weeks shy of his 79th birthday.

He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Joann Parker; his mother, Carmen D. Mackert; his brother, Ernest Emmerson; and sister, Viola.

He is survived by his children: Dawn Parker DeLisle and husband Jimi, from NC; Robert J. Parker Jr.; Angela Parker Cox and husband Jeremy, from PA. He is survived by five grandchildren: Crystal German, from PA; Robert J. Parker lll; Tiffany Oliver, from FL; Gina Green, from PA; and Kassandra Yingling, from PA. He was also survived by seven great grandchildren. He will also be fondly remembered by many family and friends.

Bob loved going hunting and fishing and loved the outdoor life. He also had a love for music, traveling, and visiting family. You never saw Bob without a smile on his face or hat on his head.

A Celebration of Bob's Life was held on February 23.