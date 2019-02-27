Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Parker Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert J. Parker Sr. Obituary
Robert J. Parker Sr. "Cowboy Bob", was born March 4, 1940, passed away unexpectedly on February 13, 2019, two weeks shy of his 79th birthday.
He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Joann Parker; his mother, Carmen D. Mackert; his brother, Ernest Emmerson; and sister, Viola.
He is survived by his children: Dawn Parker DeLisle and husband Jimi, from NC; Robert J. Parker Jr.; Angela Parker Cox and husband Jeremy, from PA. He is survived by five grandchildren: Crystal German, from PA; Robert J. Parker lll; Tiffany Oliver, from FL; Gina Green, from PA; and Kassandra Yingling, from PA. He was also survived by seven great grandchildren. He will also be fondly remembered by many family and friends.
Bob loved going hunting and fishing and loved the outdoor life. He also had a love for music, traveling, and visiting family. You never saw Bob without a smile on his face or hat on his head.
A Celebration of Bob's Life was held on February 23.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.