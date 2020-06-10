Robert Joseph "Cricket" Hagan
1976 - 2020
Robert Joseph Hagan passed away on May, 28 2020 in Baltimore Maryland. Robert is loved and survived by his son Daniel Hagan; sister Rose Lapole; niece Diana Lapole; nephew Kevin Lapole; uncle Vincent Schmidt; ex-spouse Melissa Nadon; stepson Allen Atwell; and several loving family and friends. Robert is preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Phyllis Hagan; and his brothers, Francis Boblitz and Daniel Hagan.

Robert enjoyed fishing, camping, Nascar, motorcycles, playing cards, karaoke and research into paranormal activity. Most of all Robert enjoyed his greatest accomplishment of being a father and spending time with his family and friends. Robert was a proud Eagle Scout and briefly volunteered as a EMT/Firefighter.

Services were private and a Celebration of Life will be shared at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Liver Foundation in his name.



Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jun. 10, 2020.
