|
|
Robert L. Rayner, Sr., 71, of Baltimore passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Seasons Hospice at Franklin Square. He was born in Baltimore on November 23, 1948 and was a son of the late James and Pauline Parks Rayner.
Mr. Rayner graduated from Sparrows Point High School class of 1966. In 1967, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1971. In March of 1973, he joined the Baltimore County Police Department and retired in December of 2009 with 37 years of service. Mr. Rayner enjoyed fishing and some hunting. He was member of the FOP Lodge #4 in Baltimore.
He is survived by his wife Sharon Rayner of Baltimore, a son Robert L. Rayner, Jr. and wife Nicole of Bel Air, two grandchildren Allie and Emma Rayner. Besides his parents, Mr. Rayner is preceded in death by a sister Sharon Suprik.
Services will be private at Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. officiating. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 30, 2020