Robert Lee Chavis
1925 - 2020
On November 6, 2020 Robert L. Chavis, born in Robeson County, NC, passed away surrounded by family. He is predeceased by his parents, William Roy and Mary Chavis, and siblings Paul, Peter, and James Arnold Chavis. Robert is survived by eight siblings; Geneva Chavis, Tessie Booker, William A. Chavis, William R. Chavis Jr., Lorraine Meredith, Essaray Mullins, John Chavis, and Mary Harryman. He was a devoted father to Robert William Chavis (of Tampa, FL), Linda Wagaman (of Dundalk, MD), and Mark Chavis (of Middle River, MD). Robert is also survived by a host of cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He will also be remembered for his service in the U.S. Army, where he served in World War II and the Korean War and earned a bronze star for his heroism.



Published in Dundalk Eagle on Nov. 20, 2020.
