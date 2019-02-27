Home

Robert Michael Adams of Edgemere, MD, passed away on February 24, 2019, at the age of 88. He was the beloved father of Robin Michael Adams and his wife Ginny; Ryan Wade Adams and his fiancee Erin Dukes; loving grandfather of Kristin Martin and husband Mark; Joseph Adams, Caitlin Adams; stepfather of Vicky Del Medico and Susan Loyco.
A Memorial Service will be held on March 2 at the St Luke's Church located at 7517 North Point Road, Sparrows Point, MD 21219 at 10 a.m. A gathering will follow immediately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities or .
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019
