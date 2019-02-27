|
Robert Michael Adams of Edgemere, MD, passed away on February 24, 2019, at the age of 88. He was the beloved father of Robin Michael Adams and his wife Ginny; Ryan Wade Adams and his fiancee Erin Dukes; loving grandfather of Kristin Martin and husband Mark; Joseph Adams, Caitlin Adams; stepfather of Vicky Del Medico and Susan Loyco.
A Memorial Service will be held on March 2 at the St Luke's Church located at 7517 North Point Road, Sparrows Point, MD 21219 at 10 a.m. A gathering will follow immediately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities or .
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019