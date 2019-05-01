Robert Todd "Bob" Kerfoot Sr., 91, formerly of Baltimore, MD, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his son's home, Reverend Richard Kerfoot, in Strasburg, Virginia.

Mr. Kerfoot was born in 1927 in Painesville, Ohio, the son of the late Reverend Thomas and Maude Kerfoot. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the WWII conflict. Mr. Kerfoot was employed at The Baltimore Sun, retiring after 40+ years of service. He was a member of an Assemblies of God Church.

His wife, Beatrice Kerfoot, whom he married on Oct. 12, 1946 in Frederick, MD, preceded him in death in 2012.

Surviving are sons: Robert T. Kerfoot Jr., Thomas J. Kerfoot Sr., both of Baltimore, MD; Richard L. Kerfoot, of Strasburg, Virginia; six grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; sister, Sally A. Krause, of Raleigh, North Carolina; and brother, Ned E. Kerfoot, of White Hall, MD.

Along with his parents and wife, Mr. Kerfoot is preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Kerfoot.

A visitation was held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at Duda-Ruck Funeral Home, 7922 Wise Ave., Dundalk, MD.

A funeral service was conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Mountain Christian Church, 1824 Mountain Road, Joppa, MD, with Reverend Lance Palmer and Reverend Kathy Kerfoot Cannon officiating. Interment is in Mountain Christian Church Cemetery.

