|
|
|
Robert Walter Graff, 96, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at his home. Born on June 25, 1923, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Louis Rudolph Graf and Ivy Makin. He was the loving husband of Patricia May Graff.
Years ago, Robert worked as a tool maker and foreman for Bethlehem Steel until retirement.
Surviving in addition to his wife are children: Sherry G. Zour, Patricia Marucci and husband Edward, Mary Elizabeth Graff, and Jennifer Siperko, grandchildren: John Zour, James Zour, Kathryn Graff, Marissa Siperko, Lexi Siperko, and Ryan Siperko, and great-grandchildren: Zach, Ally, Elsy, Emma, Nathan, Jamison, and Delaney.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, September 13, from 10:30 am until time of funeral service at 11 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 15773 Dover Road, Upperco, MD 21155. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019