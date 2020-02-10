|
As the early dawn approached on Feb 4th, Robert Wirth Jr battled his way out of the darkness and into the light. The war that waged within him was great and Bob fought hard. But when victory proved out of reach, Bob accepted it. His often spoke farewell of "I'll see you on the other side" assured us that he would win again above all. Bobby was welcomed into Heaven by his dad, Robert Wirth Sr. and his brother in-law Melvin Mack. He leaves behind his mom Jean Wirth, devoted brother Gary Wirth, sisters Joyce Mack, Kim O'Neill, brother in-law Bill O'Neill and loving girlfriend Marie Hess.
Bob's greatest passion was hunting. He liked nothing more than then setting out for the woods early in the crisp mornings of late fall to wait for the perfect buck, to make that perfect shot. Though it looks like his tree stand is now empty, it's not. As each new season begins Bob's spirit will return to sit and wait quietly again. Please know that his aim was to never disrespect nature's bounty, be it the land or the animal. And he often donated the proceeds of his labors to farmers and families nearby providing many meals for all.
Bob also enjoyed attending auctions, old cars, nature shows, spending time with his family, his girlfriend and his many lifelong friends. His quiet ways were misleading as his presence was large and felt by all. Bob retired from the Shipyard years ago but liked to stay busy. In the summer he was often found steaming crabs for his good buddy Sonny. And in the winter he'd be behind the wheel of a plow helping to clear a path in the snow.
Per his request, Bob was cremated, his ashes to return to the woods he loved so much. A simple no fuss kind of guy, he wanted no service or memorials held. But our family asks that you smile when you think of him. Share a beer and tell the stories of his life and laugh. He'd like that. We try to rest easy knowing that Bob may have left this earth but he will never leave us.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 13, 2020