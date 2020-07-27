Roger Gilbert Steinacker, 77, of Bel Air, MD, died at home on July 27, 2020. The sixth of 10 children, Roger was born on January 29, 1943, in Sparrows Point, MD, to Anna (Frederick) Steinacker.



After being discharged from the Army in 1964, Roger met Dot (Watson) Steinacker on a blind date in the summer of 1967. They eloped in 1968 and this year celebrated their 52nd anniversary. An electrician by trade, Roger also worked tirelessly on his own home, constantly making improvements. On the occasions when he wasn't working hard, he enjoyed reading, working in his garden, and floating in the pool with his family. He was a role model for his two daughters, whom he always believed in and encouraged. Roger could soothe any fussy baby, and he loved animals, once raising an injured baby robin to adulthood. He loved his dogs, especially Vince, Sara, and Bonnie.



Along with his wife Dot, Roger is survived by his daughter, Erica Stoecker and her husband Ted of Reston, VA; his daughter, Tonia Morssink and her husband Peter of Bel Air, MD; and his grandson, Liam Janis. He is also survived by seven siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family will arrange a celebration of life at a time to be determined. In lieu of sending flowers to the family, please consider making a donation to the Cemetery Funds of Cokesbury United Methodist Church at PO Box 85, Abingdon, MD, 21009, or Piney Plains United Methodist Church, 13203 Mann Road NE, Little Orleans, MD 21766.



Roger will be remembered as a person with a kind heart who adored his wife and children, made friends everywhere he went, and brought a gentle touch to the world.



"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever." -A.A. Milne



