On April, 4 2019, Roger L. Jones, 72, beloved husband of Kristine Jones (nee Hibbard). Devoted Father of Kristie Viands (nee Jones) and her husband Ron. Cherished Pop-Pop of Taylar Powis and husband Mike, Tyler Clough, and Savannah Clough. Step-grandchildren Gage Viands and Ronnie Viands. Survived by his mother, Maxine Jones. Beloved brother of Vicky Slayton and husband Rick, and brother William "Joe" Jones. Preceded in death by his father, Dewitt Jones Jr., and brother Daniel Jones Sr. Also survived by nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Known as Roger, he was born on Dec. 13, 1946 in Rupert, West Virginia. Roger worked at Bethlehem Steel for 47 years until they closed. He was a hard worker and devoted family man who will be missed dearly.
The family received friends on Monday at Duda Ruck and a funeral service was held Tuesday, April 9.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 11, 2019