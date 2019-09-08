|
Ronald D. Allowatt Sr, 70, passed away on 08/12/2019 after a hard fought battle with Leukemia.
Born and raised in Dundalk, he was the son of the late Joseph and Rose Allowatt. He worked at Bethlehem Steel for 37yrs. He ended his career as President of the Steelworkers Union, Local 2610.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 yrs, Sharon (Hemling), his daughter Tracey Delcourt and her husband Randy of Sparrows Point; son Ronald Jr of Dundalk; 6 grandchildren, Justin, Cody & Gabrielle Delcourt and Brody, Anthony & Lucas Allowatt; 2 great grandchildren, Greyson & Levi Allowatt; Brother Bernard and his wife MaryJo; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services were private. The family would like to thank all those who reached out during his long illness with words of encouragement and prayer.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019