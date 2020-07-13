On July 8, 2020, Ronda L. Cave (nee Grager) passed away. She was preceded in death by her two children, Dusty and David, who died in infancy, and by her beloved mother, Dorcas (Dee) Price. Ronda is survived by her beloved son, Michael DeBusk, and his wife, Maryjane, as well as by her much loved grandchildren, Paige, Kira and Logan. Ronda is also survived by her dear sister, Verna Fisher, and by her nephews and niece, Brian, Christopher and Jessica. She is also survived by her beloved companion, William Walters, and by her cherished aunt, Yolanda Childress. Ronda had many friends. She had a kind and very loving heart, and she will be greatly missed by all of the many people whose lives she touched. Private Services provided by Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.



