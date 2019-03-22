|
Rose Anne Benton passed away peacefully March 20, 2019 at St. Josephs Medical Center with family present.
She was the loving wife for 37 years to the late Thomas E. Benton. She was the daughter of the late Andrew D. Theurer and Matilda T. Pianalto; and sister of the late Cecilia T. Morris Doll. Rose is survived by her sister, Mary Jo McDowell; nieces and nephews: Sean A. Morris, Rose C. Anderson, Michael J. Morris, Patrick T. Morris, Audrey K. Mercer, Ann K. Stubbs; as well as several great nieces and nephews.
Rose was an animal lover. Her kitties were her children, survived by Raven and Mr. Pooh.
She was involved in many facets of the Dundalk community including the Historical Society, Landmark Preservation Commission and Dundalk Garden Club, just to name a few.
Viewing will be March 23, 2 p.m. thru 6 p.m. at Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7110 Sollers Point Road, followed by a gathering at St. Helena Community Building for refreshments.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Mar. 28, 2019