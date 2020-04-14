Home

Rose Ella (Walton) Rau


1927 - 2020
Rose Ella (Walton) Rau passed away peacefully at her home in Upperco, Maryland on April 7, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born February 20, 1927 in Baltimore, Maryland to Alice LeRoiz Walton and William John Magdvell Walton and was the 5th born of their 12 children. She was preceded in death by her husband Frederick William Rau, whom she married on March 5, 1950. She is survived by their four daughters: Linda Kreichauf, Debra Barrett, Sheila Carlsen and Priscilla Tephabock, along with 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 16, 2020
