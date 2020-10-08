Rosemary Kelly Goodman passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Rosemary was the wife of George Goodman of Dundalk, MD and the mom of Gwynne Goodman Maffett and John Randolph Goodman and mother-in-law to Susan Capps Goodman. Rosemary was Nana to Ryan Maffett (Kelly), Katie Maffett Coleman (Bob), Patrick Kelly Maffett (Katie), Blake Goodman (Bailey) and Anne Goodman.
Rosemary grew up in Sparrows Point, MD. She was the daughter of Joseph and Mary Kelly and sister to Joe Jr., Margaret, Vincent, Helen, Bill and Dorothy. We know that they were there to welcome her into heaven, along with her husband George and an infant daughter.
Rosemary had a strong faith and knew that God walked beside her everyday. Her faith in God helped her through many of life's challenges. She was an amazing wife, mom, grandmother and friend. She loved her family, going to church, sitting at the beach and "her" Baltimore Orioles.
She also loved the Goodman family gatherings over the years and those happy memories will live on in her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was also a great grandmother to Lilly, Charley, Sailor, Everley, Wilson and Zoey. We will make sure they will all know her through our sweet memories.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Kansas City Hospice House. www.Kchospice.org