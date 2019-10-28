|
On October 24, 2019, Ruby Reine Tauber, wife of Albert Tauber, step-mother of Lisa Snyder and husband Don, William Tauber and wife Bonnie and James Tauber, grandmother of nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren and her nephew David Drewer. Mrs. Tauber is additionally survived by a host of loving family and friends.
The family will receive visitors at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME OF DUNDALK, 7110 Sollers Point Road on Wednesday 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Pastor Kristi King will officiate. Interment will be at the Garrison Forest Veteran Cemetery, Owings Mills, MD ; date to be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care 11311 McCormick Road STE 350 Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Online condolences may be shared atwww.connellyfuneralhomeofdundalk.com
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Oct. 31, 2019